NYC Cyclists rally to demand safer streets as fatalities reach near-record levels

With the number of people killed riding bikes in New York City nearing record highs, cyclists took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday to demand the city do more to protect them.

Transportation Alternatives, who helped organize the rally, says that the city could take stronger measures to make cyclists more visible for drivers, advocating to prevent further deaths.

So far this year, 26 people have lost their lives riding a bike in New York City, the second-deadliest year for cyclists on record in the city.

"The levels of fatalities are record-breaking levels, and they're all occurring on Mayor Adams' streets," said Danny Harris of Transportation Alternatives. "He has the tools to keep us safe, and he's not using them."

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Mayor's Office about the cyclists' concerns but did not receive a response.