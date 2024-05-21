69-year-old woman punched in apparent random NYC street attack

A 69-year-old woman was punched in the face in an apparent random attack on a NYC street, the NYPD said.

The attack happened back on Tuesday, May 7, just before 1 p.m. on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was punched in the face by a man.

The woman was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition for treatment regarding bruising, swelling and pain. The man fled the location on foot.

The individual is described as a man with a bald head, last seen wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black sneakers and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Steve Buscemi punched in random attack

Earlier this month, actor Steve Buscemi was randomly punched in the face near 3rd Avenue and E 27th Street in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the attack, calling him "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

The 66-year-old Buscemi himself has not spoken out about the attack.

NYC crime stats: April

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year.