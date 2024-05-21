Expand / Collapse search

69-year-old woman punched in apparent random NYC street attack

By
Published  May 21, 2024 12:18pm EDT
Upper East Side
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: Celebrity Scandals

When it comes to facing the law in New York City, history shows us that even the most famous faces sometimes must face the music.

NEW YORK CITY - A 69-year-old woman was punched in the face in an apparent random attack on a NYC street, the NYPD said.

The attack happened back on Tuesday, May 7, just before 1 p.m. on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was punched in the face by a man. 

Women being randomly punched in NYC

Multiple women in New York City are taking to social media claiming they have been randomly punched on the street. FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross takes a closer look at what's been happening.

The woman was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition for treatment regarding bruising, swelling and pain. The man fled the location on foot.

The individual is described as a man with a bald head, last seen wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black sneakers and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

New Yorkers react to women being randomly punched

Videos of women getting randomly punched on the streets of New York have gone viral on social media, leaving people across the nation in shock. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini went to one of the neighborhoods where it happened.

Steve Buscemi punched in random attack

Earlier this month, actor Steve Buscemi was randomly punched in the face near 3rd Avenue and E 27th Street in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

Suspect arrested in attack on Steve Buscemi

The NYPD says it has arrested a suspect in the attack on actor Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the attack, calling him "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

The 66-year-old Buscemi himself has not spoken out about the attack.

NYC crime stats: April

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year.