Man shot Wednesday morning in Times Square

A 29-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Times Square, the NYPD said.

Shooting in Times Square

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near 7th Avenue and W. 47th Street. SkyFOX was over the scene, where several police vehicles were seen.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, who appeared Wednesday morning on Good Day New York, there was a dispute between a group of young people and some food cart vendors.

As the group crossed the street, one of them turned and shot multiple times, striking one of the food cart vendors in the arm, Chell said. He's expected to be OK.

Three people were apprehended in the subway. Chell believes they have the shooter in custody.

What we don't know:

The circumstances behind the dispute were unknown at the time.