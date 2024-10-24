16-year-old boy shot, killed in Harlem

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday morning in Harlem, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 124th St. and Lenox Avenue.

According to police, the boy, identified as Clarence Jones, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects were seen running away and hopping on Razor scooters following the shooting, police said.

No arrests were made.