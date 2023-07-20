NYC crime: Man beaten, robbed at knifepoint in subway station

The NYPD is searching for a group of individuals accused of beating and robbing a man at knifepoint inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday, July 8 around 4:20 a.m. at the Wyckoff Avenue subway station in the Bedford–Stuyvesant section.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was exiting a northbound "M" train that had just arrived when he was approached by the group.

The individuals knocked the man to the ground, put a knife to his wrist, punched and kicked him repeatedly, and twisted his left leg, causing serious injuries, while removing around $100, police said.

The individuals then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).