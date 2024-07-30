NYC shootings: 4 injured in separate incidents across Brooklyn

Four people were injured overnight in Brooklyn after a string of NYC unrelated shootings broke out in Crown Heights, Brownsville and Prospect Park, the NYPD said.

The most recent shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in Crown Heights.

Officers arrived on scene at the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Lincoln Place to find a 43-year-old woman shot twice in the right leg. She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she's listed in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect is known to them. They would not provide his name, but described him as 6'1", last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

He took off on foot in an unknown direction, but they believe he still may be in the area.

Just 11 minutes earlier at 1:09 a.m., police say they received a call for two men shot on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was shot once in the right leg and a 35-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and twice in the left leg. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators were seen searching a parked moped with a flashlight. The NYPD has not identified any suspects.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the hand.

The shooting happened on Crook Avenue and Flatbush near Prospect Park.

The NYPD took the victim to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Kings County Hospital.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and are looking for three men in ski masks who ran off in an unknown direction.