NYC crime: Man shot outside Upper East Side bar

A man was shot Wednesday morning outside a bar on the Upper East Side, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at E. 76th St. and 2nd Ave.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was leaving the bar with a 29-year-old woman when they got into an argument with another man and woman.

The situation turned violent when the male suspect pulled out a gun and fired several times, hitting the 32-year-old man in the leg, police said.

The 29-year-old woman suffered a cut to her face.

Both were taken to NY Hospital/Weill Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and woman.