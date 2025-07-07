21-year-old in critical condition after shooting near Bronx public pool

The Brief A man was shot near a public pool in the Bronx, the NYPD said. The shooting happened right across the street from the public pool in Crotona Park. The pool was scheduled to reopen for its afternoon session shortly before the shooting.



A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after the NYPD said he was shot on Sunday near a public pool in the Bronx.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and E. 173rd St., right across the street from the public pool in Crotona Park. The pool was scheduled to reopen for its afternoon session shortly before the shooting.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The man has not been identified. No arrests were made.

What's next:

The pool was closed early on Sunday, but the Parks Department said it will reopen according to schedule on Monday at 11:00 a.m.