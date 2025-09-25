Masked gunman robs 99-year-old man of $20K in Manhattan

The Brief A 99-year-old was robbed of $20,000 by a masked gunman in New York City, police said. The victim suffered two broken fingers and a laceration to the hand. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.



A 99-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of $20,000 in Washington Heights, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The robbery happened on Monday around 10 a.m. near W. 187 St. and Audubon Avenue.

According to police, the victim was standing at an entrance gate to a residential building when he was approached by the suspect, who grabbed the gate, struggled with the victim and pushed his way into the building.

Police say after entering, the suspect placed a firearm on the victim's throat and ordered him to take him to an office, where he took around $20,000. The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center with two broken fingers and a laceration to the hand.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).