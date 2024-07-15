Expand / Collapse search

NYC man allegedly pushed mother to death down Riverside Park embankment

By
Published  July 15, 2024 10:22am EDT
Washington Heights
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: July 12, 2024

A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a shooting that left two boys injured at a Bronx McDonald's, a deadly stabbing in Times Square and the angry mob who attacked the suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old Manhattan woman.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS - A man was arrested in NYC after he allegedly pushed his mother down a Riverside Park embankment in Washington Heights, resulting in her death, the NY Post reported.

The incident happened on Sunday just after 4 p.m. near West 165 Street and Riverside Drive.

Police were informed by witnesses that the 22-year-old man, identified as Miguel Duval, pushed Vianel Garcia, 44, down the grass embankment. According to the Post, Garcia got into an argument with Duval before the incident.

Garcia was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced dead. 

Duval was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.