NYC crime: Rideshare stabbed in attempted robbery on FDR Drive

Officials told FOX 5 New York that a rideshare driver is in the hospital after being stabbed by a passenger on FDR Drive in Manhattan.

Police said at about 3 p.m., they received reports of an assault on the southbound side of FDR Drive approaching the Manhattan Bridge exit.

The assault occurred in the right lane, police said.

Sources told FOX 5 that the passenger tried to take the driver's seat and take over the vehicle.

The suspect then jumped off the side of the FDR Drive and suffered severe leg injuries.

Police said the driver was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is also being treated.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.