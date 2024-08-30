9-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Queens

The NYPD is looking for the man they said kidnapped a 9-year-old girl in Queens and allegedly sexually assaulted her in his vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. near 213 Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village.

According to police, the suspect approached the girl, led her into his vehicle and drove away.

He then forced the girl to perform a lewd act in his vehicle before driving her back to the original location and fleeing, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The wanted individual is described as a man with a dark complexion and heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue MTA hat, clear glasses, pink shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle is described as a 4-door Honda Civic Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).