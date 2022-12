The NYPD is investigating a triple shooting in Queens on Sunday night.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on 94th Street in Jackson Heights.

Three men were injured. A 24-year-old and a 55-year-old both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while a 24-year-old was shot in the hip.

All three men were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.