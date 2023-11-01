Teen shot outside Midtown restaurant in Theater District

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in front of Sardi's, a restaurant in the Theater District, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on 44th St. in Midtown.

According to police, the boy was shot in the shoulder, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested five young men near the scene, but it appears only one – an 18-year-old – will be charged.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.