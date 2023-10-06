NYC crime: Manhattan High School lockdown amidst gun recovery

A Manhattan High School has been placed on lockdown after sources tell FOX 5 that a pair of guns were recovered inside.

There are two schools in the area, Independence High School and Environmental.

A 9-1-1 call came in Friday around 3:30 p.m. for a student with a weapon and locked down both schools.

Police then escorted the student out of the building.

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo says we don't know his name or how he is involved in this.

A short time later, another teen was escorted out and put in the back of a squad car.

A woman on the sidewalk was seen screaming his name.

FOX 5 has been told by a source that two guns were found at dismissal.

The 9-1-1 call came in for a Hispanic male who was showing off a weapon in school.

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo spoke to a student on FaceTime as she was locked down, and she said the teen was showing off the weapon in the bathroom.

The student and her classmates were told to lock the door and stay quiet.

The student's mother said the Department of Education was being very tight-lipped and not telling parents what was going on.

"I was panicking and freaking out. I was quiet for a while. That just means that I can't think about anything else. I was scared, you know someone was going to come in here with a gun." — Student

"I worry, I have three kids and one just graduated from MLK which is another tough school. And as a New Yorker, I was born and raised here, its really hard to have kids born and raised here. We see a lot of violence in the Bronx, but to have this here, it can happen anywhere now and its hard as a mom," a mother said.

Independence High School is still open and Environmental is doing a timed dismissal.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.