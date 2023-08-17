NYC crime: Scooter bandit sought in series of headphone robberies

The NYPD is searching for a scooter-riding suspect accused of robbing victims of their headphones across New York City.

Incident #1

Monday, July 3 around 6:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 440 E 79th St.

According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove his headphones, but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Incident #2

Monday, July 3 around 8:40 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 204 E 80th St.

According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove her headphones, but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Incident #3

Monday, July 3 around 9:10 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 444 E 82 St.

According to police, the unknown male snatched the victim’s headphones from her head.

No injuries were reported.

Incident #4

Friday, July 7 around 7 a.m.

A 42-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle near Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway.

According to police, the individual forcibly took the victim’s headphones from her head and fled.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).