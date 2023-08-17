Expand / Collapse search

NYC crime: Scooter bandit sought in series of headphone robberies

Crime and Public Safety
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is searching for a scooter-riding suspect accused of robbing victims of their headphones across New York City.

Incident #1

  • Monday, July 3 around 6:30 p.m.
  • A 20-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 440 E 79th St.
  • According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove his headphones, but was unsuccessful.
  • No injuries were reported.

Incident #2

  • Monday, July 3 around 8:40 p.m.
  • A 24-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 204 E 80th St.
  • According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove her headphones, but was unsuccessful.
  • No injuries were reported.

Incident #3

  • Monday, July 3 around 9:10 p.m.
  • A 25-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 444 E 82 St.
  • According to police, the unknown male snatched the victim’s headphones from her head.
  • No injuries were reported.

Incident #4

  • Friday, July 7 around 7 a.m.
  • A 42-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle near Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway.
  • According to police, the individual forcibly took the victim’s headphones from her head and fled.
  • No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).