NYC crime: Scooter bandit sought in series of headphone robberies
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is searching for a scooter-riding suspect accused of robbing victims of their headphones across New York City.
Incident #1
- Monday, July 3 around 6:30 p.m.
- A 20-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 440 E 79th St.
- According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove his headphones, but was unsuccessful.
- No injuries were reported.
Incident #2
- Monday, July 3 around 8:40 p.m.
- A 24-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 204 E 80th St.
- According to police, the unknown man punched the victim in the head and attempted to remove her headphones, but was unsuccessful.
- No injuries were reported.
Incident #3
- Monday, July 3 around 9:10 p.m.
- A 25-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in front of 444 E 82 St.
- According to police, the unknown male snatched the victim’s headphones from her head.
- No injuries were reported.
Incident #4
- Friday, July 7 around 7 a.m.
- A 42-year-old woman was approached by an unknown individual who was riding a two-wheeled vehicle near Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway.
- According to police, the individual forcibly took the victim’s headphones from her head and fled.
- No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).