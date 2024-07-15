NYC triple shooting leaves 3 injured in Brooklyn

Three people were shot at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, a gunman opened fire just after midnight, grazing a 41-year-old woman in the neck.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a 33-year-old man was also hit in the right thigh, police said. Both were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition. The woman refused medical attention.

Investigators say the suspect ran off in an unknown direction. He's described as a male, with a dark complexion, 5'5" tall with a camo backpack, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to the NYPD's latest crime statistics, shooting incidents year to date are down from 7 to 2 by more than 71%. Shooting victims in the meantime have dropped from 6 to 1, not including this incident. That's a decrease of around 83%.

It's unclear if the victims were the intended targets or not.