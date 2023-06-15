Mother repeatedly stabbed in Brooklyn while shielding daughter in stroller

article

A woman is accused of repeatedly stabbing a mother who was pushing her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller in downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Lequasiah Lawrence, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and assault.

The incident happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was pushing a stroller with her daughter inside when Lawrence walked by and began a verbal dispute.

Lawrence threatened to harm the child when the mother came in between her and the stroller, police said.

That's when Lawrence allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the chest and multiple times in both legs.

Lawrence then fled northbound on Jay Street.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The child was not injured.