NYC crime: 15-year-old shot in Brooklyn dies

The 15-year-old boy shot Monday afternoon in Brooklyn has died, the NYPD said.

According to police, Foridun Maulonou died from his injuries early this morning.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd St. and 20th Ave in the Bensonhurst section.

The victim had been taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are still searching for suspects.

A deli owner who saw the incident said there's been a problem with gang activity in the neighborhood.

"It's sad, it's depressing," one neighbor told FOX 5 NY. "I wish people would be more careful and keep it safe for the community, but they don't care."