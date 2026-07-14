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Woman, 39, fatally shot by gunman on moped while driving home from work in the Bronx

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FOX 5 NY
Wakefield
Published July 14, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
Bronx shooting: Gunman on moped kills Mt. Vernon woman driving home from work
Bronx shooting: Gunman on moped kills Mt. Vernon woman driving home from work

Bronx shooting: Gunman on moped kills Mt. Vernon woman driving home from work

Julia Anderson, 39, shot and killed in the Bronx as she drove home from work. NYPD detectives are searching for a man on a moped who they said shot Anderson through the passenger's side window of her car.

The Brief

    • A woman, who was driving home from work, was fatally shot in the Bronx by a gunman on a moped, the NYPD said.
    • According to family members, the victim worked as an aide to people with disabilities.
    • She was just a month away from her 40th birthday.

THE BRONX - A 39-year-old woman from Mount Vernon was shot and killed on Monday night in the Bronx after driving home from work, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight when police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 4385 Murdock Ave in the Wakefield section.

According to police, the victim, identified as Julia Anderson, was driving home in her jeep when a gunman on a moped drove up and shot her through the passenger window. 

Anderson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Family members say she worked as an aide to people with disabilities. Her mother told FOX 5 NY that she knew something was wrong when she did not hear from her. 

"She was very good, she kind of looks similar like me, although she's tall, like 6 foot, I think," Julia’s mother, Beverley Patterson, said. "I don't know, she went to work and that was it, never heard anything from her again."

Anderson, who was just a month away from her 40th birthday, lived less than a half a mile away in her family's Mount Vernon home.

No arrests have been made.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the NYPD.
WakefieldCrime and Public Safety