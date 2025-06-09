Moped rider rips chain from 5-year-old's neck in broad daylight Bronx robbery

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was robbed of his chain by a moped rider in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Police say the suspect ripped the chain off the child's neck and drove away. The New York Post, citing sources, reports the chain is worth around $1,300.



What we know:

The robbery happened on Saturday, June 7, just before 4 p.m. on Marion Avenue in the Fordham section.

According to police, the boy was walking when he was approached by the moped rider.

Police say the suspect ripped the chain off the child's neck and drove away northbound on Marion Avenue. The boy suffered redness and swelling on his neck. He was treated on scene.

By the numbers:

The New York Post, citing sources, reports the chain is worth around $1,300.

What we don't know:

No arrests were made. The suspect was described as a man last seen wearing a multicolored hat, black jacket and black jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).