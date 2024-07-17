NYC raid seizes over $1M in marijuana, magic mushrooms from Bronx bodega

Over $1 million of illegal drugs, including marijuana and magic mushrooms, were seized during a NYC raid on a Bronx bodega, authorities said.

Authorities found a back room with thousands of dollars’ worth of magic mushrooms and cannabis flavors such as fruit cereal and Unicorn, which are typically sold to underage kids.

Family Deli, located at the intersection of East Tremont and Sampson avenues, allegedly dished out illegal pot, edibles, pre-rolls, THC vapes, magic mushrooms and colorful packaging marketed toward children. NYC Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene as it was rated on Tuesday night.

"As we have always asked the community to reach out to us and let us know if you see something, say something, do something, and they did that," Mayor Adams said.

Members of the New York City Sheriff's Office went in the bodega to do an inspection and walked out with $1 million worth of illegal drugs. They also made two arrests.

The massive stash was hidden in a back storage room, along with a tent, a light and heaters.

"All of these products are unregulated, unlicensed," said Lt. Francesca Rosa. "This location is unlicensed. They should not have any of these products here."

The Bronx raid comes on the heels of another bust in Brooklyn earlier this month. Authorities not only weeded out one of the city's largest unlicensed pot distributors, but confiscated a printing press used to manufacture illegal labels there.

What is Operation Padlock to Protect?

Both locations were shut down as part of a new citywide campaign called Operation Padlock to Protect, which gives law enforcement the green light to padlock illegal cannabis shops thanks to new legal authority granted by the state.

During the Bronx raid, the owner wasn't present, but FOX 5 NY is told the two arrested were employees who worked behind the counter at the time the store was raided.