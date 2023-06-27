Man, 91, injured in street during Bronx attempted armed robbery

The NYPD is looking for the suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery in the Bronx that left a 91-year-old man injured.

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of E 161st and Grand Concourse in the Concourse Village section.

According to police, the victim was walking when the suspect approached him from behind, displayed a knife and demanded his property.

Police are looking for this individual. (NYPD)

The victim fell to the ground and sustained a head injury, police said.

He was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on 161 St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).