Police are investigating a box truck crash that killed a cyclist in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Rodgers and Clarkson Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police found the 56-year-old cyclist unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the box truck stayed at the scene.

As of now, he is not facing any charges.