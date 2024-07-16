Man attempts to kidnap 3-year-old from NYC day care: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for the man accused of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl from a NYC daycare in Queens.

The incident happened on Monday, July 15, just before 5 p.m. at the Flushing facility.

According to police, the man entered the day care located at 35-19 Leavitt St. and told the school staff he was there to pick up a 3-year-old, naming her and stating her father would be 20 minutes late.

Staff would not release the child to the man after looking up that he was not an emergency contact listed by the parents, police said.

The male allegedly stated he would wait outside for the child before fleeing on foot.

The child remained safe and secure inside the facility and was not removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).