NYC crime: 80-year old man shot, killed in Bronx

By
Published 
Bronx
80-year-old man shot to death in the Bronx

An 80-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx.

BRONX, N.Y. - An 80-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday morning.

The NYPD is searching for the shooter.

Investigators say police heard gunshots while on patrol at the High Bridge section. 

When they arrived at West 168th and Ogden Avenue, they found Marcelino Valerio with a bullet wound to the head.

Citizen App video shows the scene after the EMS arrived.

Valerio was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a possible motive for the murder. 