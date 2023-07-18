NYC crime: Man, 71, attacked at Queens Center mall over seat dispute

article

A 71-year-old man was punched and kicked trying to defend his 88-year-old mother over a seat dispute at the Queens Center Mall.

The NYPD got the call on July 5 at around 3 p.m. when the suspect told the 88-year-old woman to get up from a seat, so he could sit down.

Police said the 71-year-old son attempted to intervene and then was punched and kicked repeatedly before he fled to JC Penney.

The 71-year-old lacerations to the face and head and was transported to Forest Hills Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.