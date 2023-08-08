NYC crime: 69-year-old man punched, robbed in the Bronx

article

Police are searching for the two suspects who are accused of robbing and punching a 69-year-old man last Wednesday in the Bronx.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 2, the man was sitting inside his car in front of 1064 Cauldwell Avenue when he was approached.

The robbers then punched the victim in the head and went through his pockets, removing his wallet, cell phone, and approximately $340 cash.

Featured article

Police say the 69-year-old man was taken to the Bronx Concourse Division Hospital in stable condition.

The unidentified males then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.