NYC crime: Woman attacked, hit in the head with weighted sock in elevator robbery

Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman in an elevator robbery in Kips Bay.

It happened on Saturday near East 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Cops say as the 26-year-old victim was getting off the elevator, the suspect pulled her back in, hit her on the head with a sock filled with an unknown object multiple times, and stole $25 from her.

The suspect ran off.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.