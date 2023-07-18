NYC crime: 15-year-old shot in Brooklyn dies, father speaks out

An NYPD manhunt is underway for a 17-year-old gunman who opened fire yesterday afternoon at a group of teens coming out of summer school.

Police say a 15-year-old who was the unintended target was shot and killed. Now his grieving father is speaking out.



Many members of Brooklyn's closely-knit Uzbekistan community stopped by the Bensonhurst home of 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov to console his heartbroken father.

In this surveillance video, you see the moment the 17-year-old gunman - in a mask and a hoodie - takes aim and fires at the teen who was walking home from school.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig says, "Our detectives were able to identify the 17-year-old male and the detectives are looking for him right now."



Faridun, who is training in judo, is seen in this photo with his proud dad, who says," I am a barber, everybody knows my son."



The other teens ran for their lives. The grieving father says he rushed to the scene and followed the ambulance to the hospital. At first, he was hopeful his son would make it, then came to devastating reality.

"After going to the hospital, his heart was working. Then almost 2 pm surgery, and 7 pm finish surgery, and then nothing, his heart stopped." — Firdavs Malonov

Many of the men in the neighborhood know the family and stopped by to lend whatever support they could, knowing nothing could undo an unendurable loss.

One community leader says, "It's not just his loss. It's everyone's loss. We are raising our kids and children, so we need more safety for our city and our streets."



The heartbreak here is real, and a sense of futility is growing, that even if you keep your kid out of trouble, it may find them or even take their life.