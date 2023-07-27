NYC crane collapse: Witness is 'lucky to be alive'

Sammy Mohamed says he is lucky to be alive.

He is a carpenter and was working inside the building yesterday with dozens of construction workers.

"I was on the top level. We were getting ready for the pour. They were pouring concrete," Mohamed said.

Suddenly, at about 7:30 in the morning, the crane’s engine compartment caught fire 45 stories above 10th Avenue and 41st Street.

"I have seen everyone running down the stairs and I went to go look at the edge of the building and saw the crane was on fire." — Sammy Mohamed

"I was running down the stairs and when I got to maybe the 30th floor or the 35th floor I heard a real big bang."

That bang was the crane’s boom snapping, hitting another building, and crashing to the ground.

The crane operator emptied 2 fire extinguishers trying to put out the fire, but the flames were overpowering, and he had to escape.

Officials say the hydraulic line ruptured while hoisting a 16-ton load of concrete.

"I’m just grateful to be alive and grateful there were no casualties." — Sammy Mohamed

Crews were on the scene this afternoon removing the boom.

Records show that New York Crane and Equipment Corporation, which owns the crane, was involved in 2 fatal collapses in 2008.

The construction company building this skyscraper, Monadnock Construction, issued a statement saying:

"Safety is a priority… at this and every project. We are fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies and are available for any assistance that is needed."

Several blocks along 10th Avenue remain closed to traffic and the Yotel Hotel, right next to the crane accident, is closed indefinitely Ian Lorenzi and his girlfriend had reservations and just arrived this afternoon from Puerto Rico.

"I don’t get any emails or nothing, any message for cancelation. Nothing," Lorenzi said.