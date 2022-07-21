NYC Corrections Officer arrested for alleged fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Bronx

article

A New York City Corrections Officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

Dion Middleton, 45, is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot near the northeast corner of Grand Concourse and East Tremont in the Mount Hope section.

Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face.

Chaluisant was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police discovered the original incident location was on the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway & Morris Avenue, where a single shell casing was found nearby.



