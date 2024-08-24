Iconic Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster shut down indefinitely

With the end of NYC summer in sight, the iconic Coney Island Cyclone in Brooklyn was placed out of service indefinitely on Friday after the 97-year-old roller coaster malfunctioned a day prior.



On Thursday, riders had to be rescued from the world-famous coaster after it got stuck in place.



In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Luna Park said: "The Coney Island Cyclone was stopped due to a mechanical problem that developed yesterday and is currently undergoing repairs. We will reopen the Cyclone roller coaster when the repair is complete and the ride passes its dob inspection."

Meanwhile, the Department of Buildings issued Luna Park two violations:

Failure to maintain due to the crack in the sprocket,

Failure to notify the DOB of the incident.

Those walking the boardwalk were torn when asked if they'd ride the attraction once it passed inspections, with some telling FOX 5 NY they'd most definitely go back on the coaster.

There is currently no timeline for a re-opening of the Cyclone.