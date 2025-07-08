Mom recounts alleged Coney Island kidnapping attempt: 'Stranger with my son'

The Brief A man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a child in Coney Island, police said. According to police, Jonathan Robalino faces charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. "It was scary," the child told FOX 5 NY . "I bumped into the guy to go to the candy shop, get popcorn, and the guy threw me on the ground for no reason."



A man is under arrest after the NYPD says he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old boy from a street in Coney Island. The incident was caught on camera.

What we know:

The child’s family tells FOX 5 NY that they were walking together from the amusement park on Sunday just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

That's when they say the man picked up the child, who could be heard on camera calling for one of his parents as he was lifted off the sidewalk. The child's mother described the scene.

"Somebody ran to him and scooped him up unbeknownst to me," the boy’s mother, Sharon Robinson, said. "I heard him yell. I turn around, there's a complete stranger with my son, footballing him like a football, holding him in his arm and running away. I run towards him. I say ‘hey, what happened?’ He ignores me, keeps running. When he saw he couldn’t outrun me, he slammed him to the ground midair, hit the concrete. His knees hit the car, he screaming. I couldn't worry about that. I had to go catch him, because the police were doing nothing."

According to police, Jonathan Robalino, 36, is the man seen in the video attempting to run off with the child.

He faces charges of assault, attempted kidnapping and failure to exercise control of a minor.

What they're saying:

"It was scary," the child told FOX 5 NY. "I bumped into the guy to go to the candy shop, get popcorn, and the guy threw me on the ground for no reason. Then all the people said stop. He threw me on the ground."