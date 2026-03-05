This NYC coffee shop was named one of the best in the world

The Brief A small West Village cafe has managed to do just that — earning a spot among the top coffee shops in the world less than a year after opening its doors. Arcane Estate Coffee on Cornelia Street was recently named one of the 100 best coffee shops in the world, ranking No. 12 overall in a global list unveiled at Coffee Fest in Madrid. Some of the beans brewed in the West Village are grown on the founder’s family property in Panama, where he spent much of the past decade cultivating coffee.



In a city where coffee shops line nearly every block, standing out takes more than a strong espresso.

What we know:

But a small West Village cafe has managed to do just that — earning a spot among the top coffee shops in the world less than a year after opening its doors.

Arcane Estate Coffee on Cornelia Street was recently named one of the 100 best coffee shops in the world, ranking No. 12 overall in a global list unveiled at Coffee Fest in Madrid.

The ranking evaluated more than 15,000 coffee shops worldwide, judging entries on coffee quality, barista skill, sustainability and overall customer experience. Only nine cafes in the United States made this year’s list.

Inside the narrow brick-and-mortar shop, customers said the recognition comes as no surprise.

What they're saying:

"So smooth, so flavorful," one customer said of the coffee. "It’s just [has] like a great atmosphere too."

Another patron, who said they have worked as a barista for about 12 years, praised the cafe’s distinctive taste.

"There’s no shortage of good coffee in the world, but this one actually has a lot of character to it," the customer said.

Others said the quality of the coffee sets a new standard.

"Once you get up to this level of coffee, it’s really hard to go down," another customer added.

Arcane Estate Coffee NYC

Dig deeper:

Part of what makes the shop unique is its direct connection to the source.

Some of the beans brewed in the West Village are grown on the founder’s family property in Panama, where he spent much of the past decade cultivating coffee. The New York storefront came later, born out of a desire to roast the beans himself and share them more widely.

"It was more sort of figuring out how I can bring coffee from Panama, roast it myself, and really just give it out to friends and sell it in small doses and small quantities," Arcane Estate Coffee founder, Edgar Acosta-Masferrer said.

Local perspective:

Despite opening in New York less than a year ago, the cafe has quickly drawn international attention — a feat that many shops spend years trying to achieve.

"It’s a pleasant surprise, but I think we knew that we were doing something different," the founder said. "We’re really happy that people are coming to us to sort of discover this, but also a lot of people are really into the approach. And I think that’s what keeps us going."

For a neighborhood coffee shop tucked along a quiet West Village street, the global honor marks a significant milestone — and cements its place as a destination for coffee lovers at home and abroad.