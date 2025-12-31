How to visit the City Hall subway station Mamdani will be sworn in at

The Brief New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at the Old City Hall subway station, which is off-limits to civilians. There is, however, still a way to (legally) visit the picturesque station.



New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at the Old City Hall subway station, which is off-limits to civilians.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: A view of the entrance to the City Hall subway station in Downtown Manhattan on March 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

There is, however, still a way to (legally) visit the picturesque station.

How to see the Old City Hall station

What we know:

The New York Transit Museum offers tours of the subway station, but only to members of the museum.

These guided tours only go on sale three times per year. The next window will open on Jan. 14, 2026 at 10 a.m.

City Hall Subway Station, New York City, USA, circa 1904. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Here is a list of all the available dates for the upcoming round of tours.

The price for the museum's membership varies depending on tier level. The additional cost of a ticket to one of the guided tours is $50.

History of the station

The backstory:

New York City's first subway ride departed from this subway station in 1904.

Illustrated postcard of passengers waiting for the train below the the vaulted ceiling of the City Hall subway station, aka 1904 City Hall Loop, Manhattan, New York City. Copyright by Pierre P Pullis, printed by Theodor Eismann, published by Cory Pos Expand

Construction for the station began in 1900 at the front steps of City Hall. It was designed by architects George Heins and Christopher LaFarge, and features tiled ceilings by building engineer Rafael Guastavino.

Illustrated postcard of the tiled vaulted ceiling of the City Hall subway station, with people boarding the train, Manhattan, New York City, published by J. Koehler, 1906. From the New York Public Library. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Expand

The station was decommissioned in 1945.