City Council races test MAGA influence, possible red shift: Here's who's running in NYC

With Election Day less than a week away, New Yorkers are preparing to choose not only the city’s next mayor but also members of the City Council, a vote that could reshape City Hall’s political balance.

Although Democrats are looking to front-runner Zohran Mamdani to help boost turnout, three competitive New York City Council races in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx could determine whether Republicans maintain or expand their foothold and test the staying power of MAGA politics in local elections.

Currently, just six Republicans sit on the Council.

Republicans are hoping to capitalize on national conservative momentum. The results could signal where New York’s political winds are blowing.

Here are the races to watch:

In Northeast Queens, incumbent Republican Vickie Paladino faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Ben Chou, a 34-year-old firefighter.

The district, which includes College Point, Whitestone, and parts of North Flushing, flipped red in 2021 when Paladino won on a pro-police, anti-illegal immigration platform. A vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, Paladino has become known for her fiery rhetoric, including calling mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a "radical leftist" who should be "deported."

Chou is running as a community-focused alternative, emphasizing affordability, safety, and local services.

"This is going to be a test of the enduring appeal of a MAGA presentation," said David Birdsell, PhD, provost at Kean University. "To a certain extent, it nationalizes what is otherwise a highly local race."

In Brooklyn’s District 47, which covers Bay Ridge and Coney Island, the race is wide open as Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan hits his term limit.

His former chief counsel, Kayla Santosuosso, is running to succeed him, while Republican George Sarantopoulo is hoping to flip the seat. Republicans are betting on energy from mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, who has a campaign office in Bay Ridge and a loyal local following.

"Just judging by the amount of party support they have, Kayla may have the advantage," said Micah Rasmussen, a political science professor at Rider University.

Bay Ridge hasn’t elected a Republican to the Council in more than two decades, but shifting lines, including the addition of Coney Island in 2023, have made the district more competitive.

Santosuosso, who has lived in Bay Ridge since 2013, co-owned a neighborhood bar with her husband and has been active in local organizing. Fluent in Arabic, she’s courting the area’s growing Arab American community, a group that could be key if Mamdani’s campaign helps boost turnout.

In the Bronx’s District 13, covering Pelham Parkway, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, and City Island, incumbent Kristy Marmorato is seeking re-election after becoming the borough’s first Republican Councilmember in two decades.

Running as a moderate, Marmorato faces Democrat Shirley Aldebol, a union-backed candidate with support from 32BJ SEIU, which is also endorsing Mamdani.

"Having the support of organizations who are going to drive out votes is huge," Rasmussen said. "The SEIU is a powerful union with a lot of members who work the streets."

In Central Queens, covering Maspeth, Middle Village, and parts of Ridgewood, outgoing Councilmember Bob Holden leaves behind a district that defies easy political labels. The multiparty Maspeth native has won elections on Democratic, Republican, and Conservative lines, and both candidates vying to replace him are his own staffers.

Republican Alicia Vaichunas, Holden’s deputy chief of staff, and Democrat Phil Wong, his budget director, both say they’re proud of their boss' legacy and even pledged to hire each other if they win.

Wong, a former Republican, calls himself a "conservative Democrat" and has opposed affirmative action and the city’s noncitizen voting law. Vaichunas, a lifelong GOP member and former PTA president, has built a reputation as a fierce advocate for seniors, veterans, and children with special education needs.

Their race underscores how Holden’s crossover appeal has blurred party lines in a part of Queens where personal politics often matter more than partisan ones.

Big picture view:

Together, these races could determine how much influence MAGA-aligned Republicans, and moderates like Holden’s allies, retain in city politics.

"They could be a block of votes the Democrats need from time to time," Rasmussen explained. "The mayor could need them, or the opposite side on City Council could need them. So, in a way, this is probably the time when a handful of Republican votes could make more of a difference than usual."

City Council forum

Over the next two days, the six candidates for New York City Council speaker will participate in forums organized by and for councilmembers as part of a push for a more transparent, member-driven selection process.

The effort follows a closed-door meeting earlier this month, where participants discussed limiting outside influence in choosing the Council’s next leader, according to The City.