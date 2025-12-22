The Brief Most stores and restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, so employees can spend time with their loved ones, but there are a few that remain open on Christmas.



Most stores and restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, but there are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

What stores are open on Christmas Day?

Dig deeper:

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day:

Albertsons

CVS

7-Eleven

Circle K

Safeway

Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)

Vons

Some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours, so it’s best to contact your local store to confirm.

What stores are closed on Christmas Day?

The following stores will be closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

Ralph’s

Sam's Club

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery. UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours. Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.