These stores are open on Christmas Day 2025
NEW YORK - Most stores and restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, but there are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.
What stores are open on Christmas Day?
The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day:
- Albertsons
- CVS
- 7-Eleven
- Circle K
- Safeway
- Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)
- Vons
Some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours, so it’s best to contact your local store to confirm.
What stores are closed on Christmas Day?
The following stores will be closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:
- ALDI
- BJ's Wholesale
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
- The Fresh Market
- Harris Teeter
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Kroger
- Publix
- Ralph’s
- Sam's Club
- ShopRite
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Wegman's
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Mail delivery
The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery. UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.
Banks
Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours. Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.
Courts and government offices
All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.