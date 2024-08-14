Expand / Collapse search

NYC chokehold robberies: Thief puts out victims before stealing their watches

Published  August 14, 2024 12:56pm EDT
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a thief they say put men in chokeholds in order to take their watches.

In two of the reported instances, the robber snatched a Rolex watch while the victims were unresponsive due to the strangle.  

The NYPD is looking for two suspects they say robbed two men while they were walking in NYC's Central Park, the latest in a growing trend of robberies and violent crimes taking place in the park.

In the first incident on June 15, police say the suspect put a 29-year-old man in a chokehold near 147 Christopher Street until he lost consciousness, took his watch and then ran. 

In another instance on July 14 , a 27-year-old man was put in a chokehold near 42 Morton Street until he lost consciousness. He was then robbed of his Rolex watch. The man sustained minor injuries following the attack.

In the most recent attack, on Aug. 9, a 26-year-old man was approached from behind at the 14th Street Station near the 1 train. He was also put in a chokehold until he lost consciousness and was robbed of his Rolex watch. 

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).