Charlie Rangel, former US congressman from Harlem, dies at 94

The Brief Former U.S. Congressman from Harlem, Charlie Rangel, has died. Rangel retired in 2017 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for 46 years. He was 94 years old.



Former U.S. Congressman from Harlem, Charlie Rangel, has died at the age of 94. His family posted the news on social media.

The backstory:

Rangel retired in 2017 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for 46 years. He was born in Harlem back in 1930. An Army veteran, he served in Korea and received both a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart during his service.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 17: Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel (D-NY) speaks before New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gets vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Seth Wenig Expand

First elected to Congress in 1971, he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and was the first African-American chair of the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill. However, he resigned from that position ahead of being found guilty in 2010 of multiple ethics violations.

When he left office, he was the second-longest serving incumbent member of the House at that time.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, in part, "I am so sad to lose a dear friend and exemplary model of devotion and courage. My prayers are with his family, Harlem, and all who knew him."