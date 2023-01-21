NYC celebrates beginning of Lunar New Year

Hundreds of Asian-American families kicked off Lunar New Year’s Eve today at the annual parade in Flushing.

The parade is the start of one of the biggest celebrations in the world, filling Main Street with red and decorated with rabbits.

More than one billion people worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the holiday with rich cultural traditions that originate as far back as 3.500 years ago in China.

The outlook for 2023 is optimistic. It's the year of the rabbit, the fourth of all the zodiac animals, and considered very lucky.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: People participate in the 2023 Lunar New Year Parade on January 21, 2023 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

People at the parade handed out tokens and trinkets meant to grant good fortune, along with red envelopes full of money. Red symbolizes happiness, energy, and good luck, and when you wrap your money in it, it bestows money and happiness on the receiver.

Each person at the parade was proud to pass down and partake in tradition, embracing this country, while honoring their ancestral identity.