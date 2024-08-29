NYC Hudson Yards casino proposal includes green space, affordable housing, K-8 school

An 80-story casino tower may soon rise above the former LIRR train graveyard in Hudson Yards.

Related Companies and Wynn Resorts unveiled new video of the snazzy $12 billion casino complex, Wynn New York City, from the perspective of the High Line.

Renderings of Wynn New York City above the former LIRR train graveyard in Hudson Yards. Credit: Related Companies and Wynn Resorts.

The project is predicted to be the single largest investment ever to be made in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, Hell’s Kitchen, and the entire West Side.

Developers claim it would provide "significant quality-of-life improvements for the neighborhood and enormous economic opportunity for the entire city."

"We truly believe it will be an oasis that becomes the new calling card of the neighborhood." — Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies

Wynn New York City will also feature a 5.6 acre park (similar in size to Bryant Park) with green space that goes right around the building.

Rendering of the proposed 5.6-acre public park, comparable in size to Bryant Park, called the "Hudson Green". Credit: Related Companies and Wynn Resorts.

The CEO of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings, says that "as the leading designer, developer, and operator of premium gaming resorts in the world, Wynn New York City will attract luxury and aspirational travelers to our destination resort in Hudson Yards."

The Hudson Yards Casino will include:

A 5.6-acre public park, comparable in size to Bryant Park, called the "Hudson Green"

1,500 new housing units, including 324 affordable apartments

A new public K-8 school

Who opposes the Hudson Yards casino?

New York State is considering three casino licenses in New York City, Long Island and the northern suburbs.

The winning bidders would have to pay a $500 million license fee if chosen.

The Friends of the High Line have launched a campaign to 'Protect the High Line at the Rail Yards,' urging leaders and residents to help preserve green space and limit the scale of new buildings.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau, and Wynn Palace, Cotai. The company is currently developing the first international destination gaming resort in the Middle East, in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Here's a list of other projects by Wynn Resorts:

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, two luxury hotel towers with suites, villas, and a casino

Encore Boston Harbor a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000-square-foot casino in Boston, Massachusetts

Wynn Macau, aa luxury hotel and casino resort in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Wynn Palace, a luxury integrated resort in Macau

To get approval, Wynn New York City must face a review from city and state officials as critics say the expensive venture would obstruct views of the High Line.

Once approved, the state Gaming Commission is expected to award licenses by Dec. 31, 2025.