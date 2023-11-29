Madness unfolded in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend after an alleged carjacker stole a man's vehicle, crashed into a taxi moments later and climbed onto a moving SUV while attempting to avert police.

Police said a victim was attempting to park his car at the southwest corner of Broadway and West 55th Street on Sunday morning when 37-year-old Terrence Brooks allegedly placed the man "in fear for his safety," entered the car and began to drive away.

Video shows the victim attempting to open the driver's side door and appears to be hit by the careening vehicle.

Moments later, Brooks speeds down 55th Street and crashes the stolen vehicle into a taxi and a parked car, according to the NYPD.

As bystanders tended to those injured in the crash, Brooks is captured on video jogging away and then returning to the stolen car, leaning on its truck and placing his hands on his hips.

At one point, the video shows Brooks sitting in front of a running bus with his arms folded.

After police approach Brooks, he prances away and climbs on top of a moving SUV at an adjacent intersection.

"Get down," police yell, displaying their Tasers, as Brooks paces on top of the car and the driver attempts to throw him off. Crowds are seen swarming the scene as traffic begins to pile up.

After tussling back and forth to get him down, the driver – visibly agitated – strikes the carjacker with his fist, video shows.

After breaking the windshield, police eventually removed Brooks from the vehicle and placed him in custody.

"He almost killed like four people … There were people in the cab there too. It's crazy," someone is heard saying in the video as Brooks is escorted away from the scene.

According to police, Brooks is charged with grand larceny auto and reckless driving. They have not confirmed how many people were injured.

Storyful contributed to this report.