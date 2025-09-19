Woman struck, killed by 18-wheeler truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

The Brief A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn, police said. The woman was struck just before 5:30 a.m. near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue. According to police, the driver did not remain on scene.



A woman was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on Friday morning in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, the NYPD said.

What we know:

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in the Crown Heights section.

According to police, the driver was headed eastbound on Eastern Parkway when the truck struck the woman. The driver did not remain on scene, police said. The woman was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman was unknown at the time.