Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 2 people dead; driver fled scene

The Brief Two people were killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene.



Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Friday morning in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The driver fled the scene.

What we know:

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on 52nd St. at 3rd Ave. in the Sunset Park section.

According to police, a black sedan was traveling south on 3rd Ave. when it struck two adult men who were walking east on 52nd St.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

A description of the driver, as well as the ages of the victims, were unknown at the time.