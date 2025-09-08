Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after crashing alleged stolen vehicle in Brooklyn

By and
Published  September 8, 2025 7:45am EDT
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY
Driver killed after vehicle crash in Brooklyn

Driver killed after vehicle crash in Brooklyn

A driver was killed following a high-speed crash caught on camera in Brooklyn. The NYPD is investigating if the vehicle was stolen. FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler has the details.

The Brief

    • A driver is dead after a high-speed crash in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.
    • According to police, the 41-year-old driver was killed.
    • Police are investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

BROOKLYN - A driver was killed Monday morning following a high-speed crash in Brooklyn that was caught on camera, the NYPD said. Police are investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section. The vehicle was seen on camera traveling down the street at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building. 

According to police, the 41-year-old driver was killed. 

FOX 5 NY’s Hayley Fixler is learning the car is suspected to have been stolen. 

What they're saying:

"I’ve never seen a vehicle, honestly, in person like that," one person told Fixler. "Never in my life and I've seen pictures, I've seen TV, but to actually see a vehicle dismantled like that from an impact on a building, it's crazy to me."

The Source

    • This article uses information provided by the NYPD. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler is also included.
Brooklyn