Driver killed after crashing alleged stolen vehicle in Brooklyn

A driver was killed Monday morning following a high-speed crash in Brooklyn that was caught on camera, the NYPD said. Police are investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section. The vehicle was seen on camera traveling down the street at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building.

According to police, the 41-year-old driver was killed.

FOX 5 NY’s Hayley Fixler is learning the car is suspected to have been stolen.

What they're saying:

"I’ve never seen a vehicle, honestly, in person like that," one person told Fixler. "Never in my life and I've seen pictures, I've seen TV, but to actually see a vehicle dismantled like that from an impact on a building, it's crazy to me."