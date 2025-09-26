First horror bookstore opens in Brooklyn: The Twisted Spine
BROOKLYN - Book lovers rejoice – a bookstore dedicated to the horror genre has lurched into Brooklyn.
The Twisted Spine
What we know:
The Twisted Spine, now permanently open at 306 Grand Street in Brooklyn, is the city's first horror-focused bookstore.
CREDIT: @twistedspinebooks on Instagram
The bookstore, which held its first pop-up event one year ago, opened its doors at its brick-and-mortar location on Sept. 6. The location also features a cafe and a beer and wine bar.
The backstory:
Founders Lauren Komer and Jason Mellow spoke with The New York Post about their experience opening their permanent location.
"We had a line down the block for six hours, and people were waiting for up to two hours to get in," co-owner Lauren Komer told the Post.
The two began selling paperbacks at the pop-up bookstore last year, but their five-year plan to establish a permanent store accelerated quickly. Their Kickstarter raised $40,000 within months, allowing the two to get their plan rolling.
CREDIT: @twistedspinebooks on Instagram
Dig deeper:
Opening hours vary depending on the day of the week:
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The bookstore will hold several events throughout the month of October:
- October 2 – "Perfect Happiness" with Jeong Yu-jeong and Meg Ripley
- October 5 – "The Witch of Haberfield Park" with Raul Sauvé
- October 6 – Mystery movie night
- October 7 – "Absolute Pleasure" (celebrating 50 years of "Rocky Horror Picture Show")
- October 8 – "Galloway's Gospel" with Sam Rebelein and Rachel Harrison
- October 9 – "Why I Love Horror" with Becky Spratford and Clay McLeod Chapman
- October 14 – "Hollow" with Taylor Grothe
- October 16 – "The Witch's Door" with Regina Rossi and Ryan Matthew Cohn
- October 19 – "Macabre Daily" live episode with Matt Orozco and Lowell Greenblatt
- October 21 – "American Rapture" with CJ Leede and Lauren Komer
- October 22 – "Raising and Praising the Dead" (Brooklyn Horror Film Festival) and "Apprehension" and "Red Star Hustle" (SAGA double release)
- October 23 – "The Scald-Crow" with Grace Daly and Robert Ottone
- October 25 – Scary stories with Taylor Hunsberger and Brooklyn Public Library
- October 28 – "Signos" (a fiction anthology of Fillipino supernatural)
The Source: This article includes information provided by The Twisted Spine website and reporting from The New York Post.