First horror bookstore opens in Brooklyn: The Twisted Spine

The Twisted Spine

What we know:

The Twisted Spine, now permanently open at 306 Grand Street in Brooklyn, is the city's first horror-focused bookstore.

CREDIT: @twistedspinebooks on Instagram

The bookstore, which held its first pop-up event one year ago, opened its doors at its brick-and-mortar location on Sept. 6. The location also features a cafe and a beer and wine bar.

The backstory:

Founders Lauren Komer and Jason Mellow spoke with The New York Post about their experience opening their permanent location.

"We had a line down the block for six hours, and people were waiting for up to two hours to get in," co-owner Lauren Komer told the Post.

The two began selling paperbacks at the pop-up bookstore last year, but their five-year plan to establish a permanent store accelerated quickly. Their Kickstarter raised $40,000 within months, allowing the two to get their plan rolling.

CREDIT: @twistedspinebooks on Instagram

Dig deeper:

Opening hours vary depending on the day of the week:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bookstore will hold several events throughout the month of October: