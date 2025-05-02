NYPD officer shoots knife-wielding man who threatened to kill his mom in the Bronx

The Brief A police officer shot a man who was threatening his mom at knifepoint in a Bronx apartment, the NYPD said. A security guard who works for the apartment building reported that a man had a knife and was trying to harm himself. "Numerous times during this interaction, the male moved the knife towards his mother’s neck," Chief Philip Rivera said.



An NYPD officer shot a man who was threatening his mother at knifepoint inside an apartment in the Bronx, police said.

What we know:

According to police, a security guard who works for the apartment building on Mulford Avenue – in the Pelham Bay section – called 911 on Thursday around 11:20 p.m.

The guard reported that a man had a knife and was trying to harm himself. He also said there could be screaming heard coming from an apartment inside the building.

An officer and a sergeant in uniform responded, and a family member let them into the apartment. At a press conference early Friday morning, Chief Philip Rivera described what those officers found.

What they're saying:

"The male had his left arm around his mother's neck and a large kitchen knife in his right hand," Rivera said. "Our officers engaged the male in dialogue and attempt to deescalate the situation. For over 2 1/2 minutes, our officers attempted to get the male to put the knife down and free his mother. As our officers were attempting this, the male made numerous threats to kill his mother, all while he was still holding her with his arm around her neck and holding the knife. Numerous times during this interaction, the male moved the knife towards his mother’s neck. One officer discharged one round, striking the male and freeing the woman."

The 61-year-old woman was not injured. Her 34-year-old son is in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital.