Part of Bronx building partially collapses after explosion

The Brief A building partially collapsed at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the Bronx. According to reports, a gas explosion occurred in the ventilation shaft connected to the boiler in the building. Mayor Adams confirmed in a presser that there are no current reports of injuries or fatalities.



A building partially collapsed on Wednesday morning in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, with reports of a gas explosion in the ventilation shaft connected to the boiler in the building, the FDNY said.

What we know:

The partial collapse happened just after 8 a.m. at the NYCHA's Mitchel Houses complex located on Alexander Avenue. SkyFOX was over the 20-story building, with dozens of firefighters seen on scene assessing the situation.

The collapse appears to have taken out a large chunk of a corner of the building. Video shows emergency responders on the ground with dogs searching the rubble. Authorities said no residential units were affected.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The rubble pile was littered with air conditioners, which appear to have been ripped out of apartment windows by the falling bricks. According to reports, there was a gas explosion in the incinerator shaft of the building. No injuries were reported.

Adams presser on the situation

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a presser at 11 a.m. covering the situation.

Adams confirmed that, "At this time, we have no loss of life and no injuries." Adams warned that people need to avoid the area for the time being.

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker reported that the FDNY was notified of the explosion prior to the collapse, and units responded in less than four minutes.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

The backstory:

Incinerator shafts in New York City buildings were once used to dispose of trash, which was then burned on site. But they have largely been replaced with trash compactors, which can use the same chutes.