Arrest made in Bronx fatal shooting of woman who was driving home from work

The Brief An arrest was made inthe fatal shooting of a Mount Vernon woman, the NYPD said. Michael Foster, 58, was charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. The victim was just a month away from her 40th birthday.



An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Mount Vernon woman on Monday night in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, Michael Foster, 58, of Mount Vernon, was charged with murder, manslaughter and 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight when police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 4385 Murdock Ave in the Wakefield section.

According to police, the victim, identified as Julia Anderson, was driving home in her jeep when a gunman on a moped drove up and shot her through the passenger window.

Anderson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Family members say she worked as an aide to people with disabilities. Her mother told FOX 5 NY that she knew something was wrong when she did not hear from her.

"She was very good, she kind of looks similar like me, although she's tall, like 6 foot, I think," Julia’s mother, Beverley Patterson, said. "I don't know, she went to work and that was it, never heard anything from her again."

Anderson, who was just a month away from her 40th birthday, lived less than a half a mile away in her family's Mount Vernon home.